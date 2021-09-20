Man jailed for collecting funds for banned outfit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded one-year imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine to a man for collecting funds for a banned outfit. Judge Shahzad Hussain pronounced the judgment after examining evidence and arguments from both sides.

According to prosecution, the CTD police had arrested accused Ghazi Shah of Badami Bagh Lahore and recovered funds from his possession on August 4 this year.