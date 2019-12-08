UrduPoint.com
Man Killed As Tractor Overturns

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) -:A man was killed when his tractor overturned in fields in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, Imran Mustafa of Chak No 261-RB was ploughing with a tractor when it overturned.

He died on the spot.

While, a woman (55) who has yet to be identified was found dead in Rakh branch canal near Roshanwala Jhal, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Locals spotted the body and informed the police which shifted the body to rural health center.

