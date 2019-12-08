Man killed as tractor overturns

FAISALABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) -:A man was killed when his tractor overturned in fields in a nearby village on Saturday.

According to police, Imran Mustafa of Chak No 261-RB was ploughing with a tractor when it overturned.

He died on the spot.

While, a woman (55) who has yet to be identified was found dead in Rakh branch canal near Roshanwala Jhal, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Locals spotted the body and informed the police which shifted the body to rural health center.