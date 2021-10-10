Man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was killed, while another received serious injuries in a road accident between a motorcycle and a van near Bajra Garhi stop, Kingra road.

According to Rescue 1122, 45-year-old Poorag Baig died on the spot while 38-year-old Shabbir sustained serious injuries when a speeding van hit a motorcycle on Kingra road. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital in critical condition.