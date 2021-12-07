UrduPoint.com

Man Killed On Road In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:08 PM

A man was killed while his brother suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a truck amidst dense fog near Kot Saleem on Depalpur road

KASUR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his brother suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a truck amidst dense fog near Kot Saleem on Depalpur road.

Police said on Tuesday that a bike rider, Muhammad Ali, suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while the pillion rider, his brother Bilal, received critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured person to RHC hospital Allabad. Later, Bilal was referred to Lahore General hospital. Police launched investigation.

