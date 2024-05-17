Open Menu

Man Killed Over Property Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Man killed over property dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals on some property issues here at Muhammadia Colony under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian Police Station, here on Friday.

Police said that 33-year-old Asad Abass, a resident of Muhammadia Colony, had a property dispute with one Azhar Abbas of the same locality.

On the day of incident, Azahr Abbas, along with three unidentified armed persons, shot him dead. Police started further process and legal formalities.

