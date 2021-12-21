UrduPoint.com

Man Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:12 PM

A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident took place at Haveli Lakha road where two motorcycles collided with each other, killing Imam Din on the spot and injuring his son Ahsan.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to hospital.

