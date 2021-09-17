Man killed,son injured in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while his son suffered injuries in a road accident in Kot Momin police limits here on Thursday.

Police said that Shoukat Hayyat,r/o Tarrah wala muhallah along with his son Muhammad Ahsan,was travelling towards Sherawala on a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit two-wheeler near Muazamabad.

Consequently,Shoukat suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot,while Ahsan got minor injuries.

Police registered case against the car driver.