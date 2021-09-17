Man Killed,son Injured In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed,while his son suffered injuries in a road accident in Kot Momin police limits here on Thursday.
Police said that Shoukat Hayyat,r/o Tarrah wala muhallah along with his son Muhammad Ahsan,was travelling towards Sherawala on a motorcycle when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit two-wheeler near Muazamabad.
Consequently,Shoukat suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot,while Ahsan got minor injuries.