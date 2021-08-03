Man kills brother over dispute

A man shot dead his elder brother over a domestic dispute in the limits of Saddar police station, here on Tuesday

According to police, two brothers, Ali Raza and Ashfaq, had been running a dispute in Renala Chak One-A-L for the last three years.

Early Tuesday morning, Ashfaq shot dead his elder brother Ali Raza and fled the scene.

On information, Saddar police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for postmortem.

Police were investigating.