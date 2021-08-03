UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Brother Over Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:04 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his elder brother over a domestic dispute in the limits of Saddar police station, here on Tuesday.

According to police, two brothers, Ali Raza and Ashfaq, had been running a dispute in Renala Chak One-A-L for the last three years.

Early Tuesday morning, Ashfaq shot dead his elder brother Ali Raza and fled the scene.

On information, Saddar police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for postmortem.

Police were investigating.

