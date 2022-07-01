UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Couple Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 01:14 AM

Man kills couple over land dispute

A man allegedly killed his elder brother and sister in law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area of tahsil Mailsi on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his elder brother and sister in law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area of tahsil Mailsi on Thursday.

The accused Irfan Arshad was also facing allegations of killing the adolescent son of the deceased couple one and half months back.

According to details, the accused had differences with his elder brother Nauman Arshad over property and had killed Nauman's 11 year old son Hammad one and half months back and Nauman had suspected involvement of his brother Irfan in the murder.

On Thursday, Nauman Arshad along with his wife Nasira Bibi were returning from Dokota police post after filing complaint against his brother. Upon getting information, Irfan with his accomplices intercepted Nauman near Pehelwan Arain where he shot at and killed the couple on the spot. Accused escaped soon after committing the crime.

DSP Investigation and SHO Mitroo accompanying a police party reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

Police teams have been formed for arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife Man Mailsi Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced c ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced capacity-building of scientists ..

3 minutes ago
 Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimble ..

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimbledon to late grandmother

2 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexua ..

Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexual assault in moving train

2 hours ago
 Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': gov ..

Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': governor

2 hours ago
 India planning to implement Israel's "Matrix of Co ..

India planning to implement Israel's "Matrix of Control" in IIOJK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.