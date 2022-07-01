Man kills couple over land dispute

A man allegedly killed his elder brother and sister in law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area of tahsil Mailsi on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his elder brother and sister in law over a land dispute at Moza Rath Saee, Dokota area of tahsil Mailsi on Thursday.

The accused Irfan Arshad was also facing allegations of killing the adolescent son of the deceased couple one and half months back.

According to details, the accused had differences with his elder brother Nauman Arshad over property and had killed Nauman's 11 year old son Hammad one and half months back and Nauman had suspected involvement of his brother Irfan in the murder.

On Thursday, Nauman Arshad along with his wife Nasira Bibi were returning from Dokota police post after filing complaint against his brother. Upon getting information, Irfan with his accomplices intercepted Nauman near Pehelwan Arain where he shot at and killed the couple on the spot. Accused escaped soon after committing the crime.

DSP Investigation and SHO Mitroo accompanying a police party reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

Police teams have been formed for arrest of the accused.