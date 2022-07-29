Man kills father, brother over property dispute in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his father and brother over the issue of ownership of a piece of land in Tehsil Kabal of Swat district on Friday morning.

Police said that the incident occurred in Maluka Kuz Banda area of Kabal tehsil, where the accused Ameer Bacha shot dead his father Muhim Bacha and brother, Iqbal Bacha.

The police said that a longstanding dispute over a piece of land was the reason behind the unfortunate incident.

The killer managed to flee the scene while bodies of the father and the son were shifted to Kabal Hospital for medico-legal procedure. A case of double murder was registered at Kabal police station against the accused.