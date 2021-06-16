UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Himself To Escape Agony Of Disease

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:42 PM

A 37 years old man killed himself after getting severe depressed by his crippling illness, official from Dulat Pur Chowki said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A 37 years old man killed himself after getting severe depressed by his crippling illness, official from Dulat Pur Chowki said.

Yaqoob, 37, son of Manzoor Masan, was suffering from prolonged illness for last many years.

In a fit of desperation, he hanged himself to a tree at an area of Moza Khan Wah.

In charge police Chowki Imran Yasin reached to the place along with his staff and detached the body from gum Arabic tree. Body was handed over to the his family after conducting post mortem.

Family members said, the deceased was facing from multiple kind of diseases which caused to push him taking such an extreme decision.

