Man kills his wife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A woman was killed when her husband fired at his son after an exchange of some heated arguments in Dheri Killay of Sar Dheri area in Charsadda district on Tuesday.

Police said a man after an exchange of some harsh words with his ice-addicted son pulled out his pistol and fired at him.

The mother came forward to save her son but the bullet penetrating through her son’s body fatally hit her in the chest, killing her on the scene.

The injured son was shifted to hospital for treatment while a case was registered against the father.