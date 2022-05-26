Man kills 'issue-less' wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :An man alleged shot dead his issue-less wife in the area of Samanabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that one Yousuf, resident of Samanabad, had married Iram Bibi 17 years ago, but they had no children.

The couple used to quarrel over the issue. On Thursday, the man reportedly opened fire at his wife after exchange of hot words on the issue.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Usama Mazhar, brother of the ill-fated woman, and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the scene.