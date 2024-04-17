Man kills wife, sister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A man shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over a marriage dispute in

Sadar police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said Babar of Noorpur arranged his second

marriage to which an altercation occurred between him and his family.

During altercation, the man opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, his wife

Robina Babar and sister-in-law Sania Muzammal died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.