Man Kills Wife, Sister

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Man kills wife, sister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A man shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over a marriage dispute in

Sadar police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said Babar of Noorpur arranged his second

marriage to which an altercation occurred between him and his family.

During altercation, the man opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, his wife

Robina Babar and sister-in-law Sania Muzammal died on the spot.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.

