Man Kills Wife, Sister
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A man shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over a marriage dispute in
Sadar police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said Babar of Noorpur arranged his second
marriage to which an altercation occurred between him and his family.
During altercation, the man opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, his wife
Robina Babar and sister-in-law Sania Muzammal died on the spot.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.
