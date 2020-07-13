UrduPoint.com
Man Set Ablaze By His Wife In Sialkot Battles For Life

Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:26 PM

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for life

Khalid Ahmad was set ablaze by his wife Alia Bibi over some petty issue in Sialkot and now he is fighting for his life at Jinnah Hospital’s Burnt Unit in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) A man whose wife set him on fire was still fighting for his life in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, the doctors said here on Monday.

The doctors said that they were trying their best to save the life of Khalid Ahmad but almost the whole body of the man was burnt.

“Khalid Ahmad still battling for his life despite our all efforts,” a doctor of the burnt unit at Jinnah Hospital told Pakistan Point with the condition of anonymity.

“His total body around 90 percent has been burnt,” said the doctor.

The doctor who did not allow to visit the victim told that his face and chest was badly affected due to fire. “Time matters the most as he was shifted here little late,” he further said.

Khalid Ahmad, the resident of Dargaanwali village, was set ablaze by her wife Alia bibi over some domestic issue.

According to the police, the woman was booked for attempt to murder her husband and under Anti-Terrorism charges. The FIR said that the woman sprinkled petrol on him and set him ablaze. When the victim made hue and cry the neighbors rushed to the scene and rescued him. Khalid Ahmad is 48 years old while his wife is 43.

Ehsan Elahi, the brother of the victim told that he was shifted to nearby hospital but they referred him to Jinnah Hospital’s Burnt Unit.

“My brother is fighting for his life,” Ehsan cried, demanding strict action against Alia Bibi.

“He was crying when neighbors reached to save his life,” he further said, adding that they shifted him first to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital but they recommended to take him to here at Jinnah’s Burnt Unit.

