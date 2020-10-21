Man shot dead daughter in Renalakhurd

(@FahadShabbir)

A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over domestic dispute here in the limit of Saddar police station

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over domestic dispute here in the limit of Saddar police station.

Police said on Wednesday that accused Bashir r/o Muzaffar colony had an altercation with family member over domestic affair.

In a fit of rage,he opened fire at his daughter Rimsha,killing her on the spot.

Police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

However,the accused father managed to escape.

Police said that the deceased was a mother of two children, while further investigation was underway.