UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead Daughter In Renalakhurd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:05 PM

Man shot dead daughter in Renalakhurd

A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over domestic dispute here in the limit of Saddar police station

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his daughter over domestic dispute here in the limit of Saddar police station.

Police said on Wednesday that accused Bashir r/o Muzaffar colony had an altercation with family member over domestic affair.

In a fit of rage,he opened fire at his daughter Rimsha,killing her on the spot.

Police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

However,the accused father managed to escape.

Police said that the deceased was a mother of two children, while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Station Man Saddar Family

Recent Stories

Russia's Arktika Nuclear Icebreaker to Enter Opera ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 15,700 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

5 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say Civilian Death Toll Fr ..

5 minutes ago

Nigerian Forces Kill Several Protesters During Ral ..

5 minutes ago

PNCA, Art Divvy to screen short films on Oct 23

5 minutes ago

Ex-Lebanese PM Siniora pays tribute to ‘former r ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.