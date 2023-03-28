UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Saddar Area

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead and three others were injured in a firing incident at Hathi Chowk in Saddar area of Rawalpindi Cantt on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said according to initial reports, some unknown gunmen resorted to firing, killing Azam Khan on the spot and injuring fired and injured Raja Sajid, Haider Shah and Abu Bakr.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob said evidence was being collected from the crime scene. Investigation was underway from all angles, and the accused involved in the incident would be arrested and brought to justice, he added.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani took notice of the firing incident and directed the SP Potohar for the early arrest of the accused.

