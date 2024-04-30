Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A young man was shot dead over a minor dispute in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Abdul Waheed resident of Chak 126/R-B Paharang exchanged hot words with some people of the same locality over a minor dispute.

Over this issue, the accused opened fire and killed Abdul Waheed on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after firing.

