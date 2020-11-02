(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The body of an aged man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that passersby spotted a human body floating in canal water at Rajbah Road and informed the Rescue-1122 and area police.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body from canal water and handed it over to the police. The body was later on identified as Manzoor Hussain, son of Muhammad Ali of Mian Pind.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.