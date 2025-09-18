DWO Delegation Briefs SP Faqirabad On Social Crimes, Community Issues
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A delegation from Dir Welfare Organization (DWO) called on SP Faqirabad Circle Muhammad Arshad Khan at his office in Gulbahar and briefed him on social crimes in the inner city, particularly mobile snatching, robbery and other community issues.
The delegation included President Sultan Yusuf Dir Lalaji, Chairman Haji Muhammad Saeed, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, Media Incharge Mian Guldad Khan and Secretary Information Prof Noor-ul-Hadi Qureshi.
Muhammad Arshad Khan stated that, in line with the clear directives of the provincial government and the IG Police, foolproof security arrangements are being made to transform Peshawar into a 100% safe city. He emphasized that the police are accountable not only to the government but also to the public regarding social crimes.
He revealed that, starting next week, he will hold open katcheries at all police stations in Faqirabad Division, extending to Union and Neighborhood Councils and even street and locality levels, where citizens’ complaints related to social crimes will be addressed on the spot.
He further stated that noose is being tightened around criminals and anti-social elements to ensure citizens feel fully secure in their lives, property and honour. Additionally, he disclosed that reconciliation committees at police stations for resolving petty disputes are being made more active, with plans to increase their membership and expand their authority and role.
The delegation appreciated the recent performance of local police stations in Faqirabad and Gulbahar Circle, acknowledging that the police have played an effective role in crime prevention.
However, they emphasized the need for further measures to provide sustainable peace and security to the public. Discussions also covered other community issues and a commitment was made to continue joint efforts for the welfare and betterment of the area.
