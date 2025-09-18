Intermediate Part-II Result Announced
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The board of intermediate and secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad
declared the results of Intermediate Part-II and Composite first annual examination 2025
on Thursday.
Chairperson/ Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar uploaded the result on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk
during a ceremony held at Shahzad Hall, Divisional Model College near Iqbal Stadium.
Board Secretary Dr Habib ul Rehman, Controller Examination Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, heads
of various government and private colleges, position holders, parents and their relatives
were also present.
A total number of 104009 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 76,661 declared pass.
The pass percentage was calculated 73.71.
The first position holder candidate Muhammad Zain son of Abdul Sattar Roll No 426267 from Punjab College of Science and Commerce Rajana Road, T.T.Singh obtained 1163 marks out of 1200.
The second position holder Rana Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad Khan son of Rana Muhammad Akram Khan from Punjab College of Science, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad secured 1161 marks out of 1200.
Muhammad Nouman Majeed son of Abdul Majeed from Punjab College of Science and Commerce and Commerce for Boys Canal Road Jaranwala campus got 1160 marks and stood third in the exam.
Recent Stories
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three murderers held2 minutes ago
-
Intermediate part-II result announced2 minutes ago
-
Public welfare projects worth Rs 400m approved in Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement3 minutes ago
-
Tragic loss of little Umar sparks national debate on vomiting risks, parental responsibility12 minutes ago
-
DWO delegation briefs SP Faqirabad on social crimes, community issues12 minutes ago
-
10th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Asfandyar Bukhari observed in Attock13 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested for illegal hunting13 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers held; stake money, betting tools recovered13 minutes ago
-
'Recharge Pakistan Project' reviewed in DI Khan to tackle climate challenges13 minutes ago
-
WFP,Secretariat to support children,women in flood-affected districts13 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance23 minutes ago