Open Menu

Intermediate Part-II Result Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Intermediate part-II result announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The board of intermediate and secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad

declared the results of Intermediate Part-II and Composite first annual examination 2025

on Thursday.

Chairperson/ Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar uploaded the result on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk

during a ceremony held at Shahzad Hall, Divisional Model College near Iqbal Stadium.

Board Secretary Dr Habib ul Rehman, Controller Examination Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, heads

of various government and private colleges, position holders, parents and their relatives

were also present.

A total number of 104009 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 76,661 declared pass.

The pass percentage was calculated 73.71.

The first position holder candidate Muhammad Zain son of Abdul Sattar Roll No 426267 from Punjab College of Science and Commerce Rajana Road, T.T.Singh obtained 1163 marks out of 1200.

The second position holder Rana Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad Khan son of Rana Muhammad Akram Khan from Punjab College of Science, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad secured 1161 marks out of 1200.

Muhammad Nouman Majeed son of Abdul Majeed from Punjab College of Science and Commerce and Commerce for Boys Canal Road Jaranwala campus got 1160 marks and stood third in the exam.

Recent Stories

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

28 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

28 minutes ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

43 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

1 hour ago
 Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

1 hour ago
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enha ..

ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration

1 hour ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

2 hours ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan