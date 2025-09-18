Intermediate part-II result announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The board of intermediate and secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad

declared the results of Intermediate Part-II and Composite first annual examination 2025

on Thursday.

Chairperson/ Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar uploaded the result on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk

during a ceremony held at Shahzad Hall, Divisional Model College near Iqbal Stadium.

Board Secretary Dr Habib ul Rehman, Controller Examination Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, heads

of various government and private colleges, position holders, parents and their relatives

were also present.

A total number of 104009 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 76,661 declared pass.

The pass percentage was calculated 73.71.

The first position holder candidate Muhammad Zain son of Abdul Sattar Roll No 426267 from Punjab College of Science and Commerce Rajana Road, T.T.Singh obtained 1163 marks out of 1200.

The second position holder Rana Muhammad Mehmood Ahmad Khan son of Rana Muhammad Akram Khan from Punjab College of Science, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad secured 1161 marks out of 1200.

Muhammad Nouman Majeed son of Abdul Majeed from Punjab College of Science and Commerce and Commerce for Boys Canal Road Jaranwala campus got 1160 marks and stood third in the exam.