Three murderers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police arrested three accused wanted in a triple murder case here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a special police team supervised by the SP Lyallpur Town Abid Zafar

traced and arrested the accused, Tahir, Intezar and Bilal.

They had killed three persons in front of the emergency of Allied hospital-II a few days ago

over a land dispute.

A case was registered against the accused at Civil Lines Police Station.