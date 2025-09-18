Public welfare projects worth Rs 400m approved in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The District Development Committee Sialkot, in its fifth meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner

Saba Asghar Ali, approved development projects worth Rs 400 million under the Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme.

The schemes include solarisation of the Government Women University on Eminabad Road and eight

Government High and Higher Secondary Schools, installation of streetlights on Bhagowal Road,

sewerage and street development works, besides renovation of Tehsil Complexes

in Sambrial and Pasrur.

The deputy commissioner said timely execution of the projects would improve public facilities

and benefit citizens.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, deputy director development, executive

engineers and chief officers along with officials from various departments.