Public Welfare Projects Worth Rs 400m Approved In Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The District Development Committee Sialkot, in its fifth meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner
Saba Asghar Ali, approved development projects worth Rs 400 million under the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme.
The schemes include solarisation of the Government Women University on Eminabad Road and eight
Government High and Higher Secondary Schools, installation of streetlights on Bhagowal Road,
sewerage and street development works, besides renovation of Tehsil Complexes
in Sambrial and Pasrur.
The deputy commissioner said timely execution of the projects would improve public facilities
and benefit citizens.
The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, deputy director development, executive
engineers and chief officers along with officials from various departments.
