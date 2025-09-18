10th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Asfandyar Bukhari observed in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The 10th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Asfandyar Bukhari, the hero of the Badaber attack, was observed in Attock on September 18 with solemn prayers and tributes.

A special ceremony was held at his gravesite, where family members, officials and citizens paid homage to the young officer who embraced martyrdom while repelling a terrorist assault on Badaber Air Base in KPK.

On September 18, 2015, terrorists stormed the base during early morning prayers, killing 28 people and injuring 29. Captain Bukhari, a Sword of Honor recipient from PMA Kakul, led the counter-operation and eliminated several attackers before laying down his life.

Speaking to APP correspondent Nisar Ali Khan, his father Dr. Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari said that future generations must remember the sacrifices of national heroes including Squadron Leader M.M. Alam, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Captain Sher Dil Khan Shaheed, and Captain Asfandyar Bukhari.