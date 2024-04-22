Manzoor Soomro Takes Charge As New SEPCO Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro has taken over the charge of the office of Chief Executive Officer Sukkur Electric Supply Company after approval from the SEPCO board of Directors.
After assuming the office of the Chief Executive Officer HESCO, Engr Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Monday directed the officers and employees to make all-out efforts to control line losses in their respective jurisdictions and initiate strict legal action against power theft.
The officers and employees should maintain punctuality as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said, and emphasized the need to adopt a customer-friendly attitude as well as activation of customer service centers so that genuine grievances of the customers could be resolved at the earliest.
The SEPCO can be converted into a profitable organization with sincere efforts, hard work, dedication, and devotion, he said, and hoped that the customers would also extend their full cooperation in this regard by paying their electricity bills on time and clearing their outstanding dues at the earliest.
