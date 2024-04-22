Open Menu

Manzoor Soomro Takes Charge As New SEPCO Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Manzoor Soomro takes charge as new SEPCO chief

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro has taken over the charge of the office of Chief Executive Officer Sukkur Electric Supply Company after approval from the SEPCO board of Directors.

After assuming the office of the Chief Executive Officer HESCO, Engr Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Monday directed the officers and employees to make all-out efforts to control line losses in their respective jurisdictions and initiate strict legal action against power theft.

The officers and employees should maintain punctuality as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said, and emphasized the need to adopt a customer-friendly attitude as well as activation of customer service centers so that genuine grievances of the customers could be resolved at the earliest.

The SEPCO can be converted into a profitable organization with sincere efforts, hard work, dedication, and devotion, he said, and hoped that the customers would also extend their full cooperation in this regard by paying their electricity bills on time and clearing their outstanding dues at the earliest.

Related Topics

Control Line Electricity Company Sukkur From Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

1 hour ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

5 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

16 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

17 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

18 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

19 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

19 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan