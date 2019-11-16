Marriage halls fined Rs 4 lakh in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

The district administration has imposed Rs 400,000 fine on five marriage halls over violation of 'one dish policy' and timing restrictions under the Marriage Act, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has imposed Rs 400,000 fine on five marriage halls over violation of 'one dish policy' and timing restrictions under the Marriage Act, here on Saturday.

According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta, the district administration fined three marriage halls in the city and three marriage halls in Sambrial over violation of one dish act and not closing halls on time.