UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marriage Halls Fined Rs 4 Lakh In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Marriage halls fined Rs 4 lakh in Sialkot

The district administration has imposed Rs 400,000 fine on five marriage halls over violation of 'one dish policy' and timing restrictions under the Marriage Act, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has imposed Rs 400,000 fine on five marriage halls over violation of 'one dish policy' and timing restrictions under the Marriage Act, here on Saturday.

According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta, the district administration fined three marriage halls in the city and three marriage halls in Sambrial over violation of one dish act and not closing halls on time.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Sialkot Sambrial

Recent Stories

UEFA EURO 2020 in St. Petersburg Organizer Says An ..

2 minutes ago

Absconding human-trafficker arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Infamous terrorist Kifayatullh killed in an encoun ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority to start rehabilitat ..

9 minutes ago

Army wins five gold medals, one silver, two bronze ..

9 minutes ago

Minister urges action against those involved in ar ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.