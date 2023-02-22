UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Aurangzeb Terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' As Conspiracy Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2023 | 03:46 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

LThe Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting has criticized the PTI government for economic crisis in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed "Jail Bharo Tehreek" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as a conspiracy against Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, she said Imran Khan has himself obtained pre-arrest bail, but asking his workers to participate in so-called "Tehreek".

She said whenever Pakistan comes back on track, Imran Khan and his party hatch conspiracy against the country.

She said Imran Khan is not appearing before the court as he cannot defend corruption charges against him.

She said the PTI Chief is avoiding Foreign Funding Case since 2014.

The Minister strongly criticized the previous government for current economic crisis in the country saying that PTI government was responsible for the inflation in the country and their imprudent economic policies resulted into economic meltdown.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said PTI government victimized its political opponents, but none of the corruption charges could have been proved against them.

