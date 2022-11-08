UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Condemns Imran's Attempt To Implicate Journalists In Wazirabad Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday strongly condemned Imran Khan's attempt to implicate senior journalists Hamid Mir, Murtaza Solangi and Waqar Satti in the Wazirabad firing incident.

In a statement, she advised Imran to do politics, but refrain from spreading mischief, chaos and disorder in the country.

She said during Imran's tenure journalists were attacked by the then government, and now journalists were implicated by him in fake cases.

She asked Imran Khan not to endanger the lives of journalists for his petty political gains.

The minister said that Imran was doing politics on dead bodies and journalism.

She said that Imran couldn't fight a political war with political opponents, he should do political opposition with political opponents, but should not indulge in anti-national activities.

Imran Khan had threatened the lives of the three journalists by naming them, which was strongly condemnable.

Entire Pakistan was a victim of foreign-funded persons who always told lies and was involved in slander and corruption, she opined.

"The PTI leadership wanted to set the whole country on fire to come to power", she lamented. "What do you want to do by setting the country on fire, shedding blood and killing people", she asked.

She said that if journalists ask questions, they were Imran's enemies, FIA, Election Commission and the court ask questions, were also his enemies.

