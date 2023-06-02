UrduPoint.com

Marriyum, German Ambassador Agree On Bilateral Cooperation In Film, Art, Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Marriyum, German Ambassador agree on bilateral cooperation in film, art, culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Germany have agreed on bilateral cooperation in the fields of film, art and culture.

The agreement was reached in a meeting of German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the meeting, a discussion was also held on a proposal for cooperation with the University of Babelsberg and the University of Television and Film Munich.

Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised the German Ambassador about the Film and Culture Policy of the Government of Pakistan and the incentives given under the policy.

She said that the government was desirous of showing the beauty, culture and civilization of Pakistan to the whole world through screen tourism. Foreign filmmakers should benefit from special concessions given for filmmaking in Pakistan, she said.

The minister sought support from German institutions for technical training in film, art, and culture for Pakistani students.

"Film, art and culture can be promoted by cooperation between German and Pakistani private educational institutions," she said. The minister appreciated the services of German NGOs GIZ and Hans Seidel Foundation in Pakistan.

She also expressed her gratitude for the German assistance of 18.4 million Euros to the flood victims in Pakistan.

Germany's promise to provide 84 million euros in aid to the International Conference on Climate Change was another proof of Germany's friendship with Pakistan, the minister maintained.

The volume of bilateral trade is 4 billion Dollars which needs to be increased, said the minister.

She opined and Allama Iqbal and Goethe were common assets between the two countries and with the establishment of Iqbal- Goethe Art and Culture Center in Berlin, the people of the two countries will come closer to each other.

She appreciated the German media for reporting the situation in Pakistan in an objective and impartial manner which was commendable.

A delegation of the German Journalists Association was expected to visit Pakistan next month, the minister told the German Ambassador.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interests and increasing bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The German Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the Information Minister for the promotion of film and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Information Minister Flood German Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Germany Munich Berlin Media TV From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

12 minutes ago
 Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most ..

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

10 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.