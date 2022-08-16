Marriyum pays tributes to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday paid tributes to Qawwali King Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday paid tributes to Qawwali King Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary.

In a statement, she said that late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan gave a new touch to classical music.

The minister said the late maestro made the world his fan with his arifana kalam, songs, ghazals and qawwalis.

She said that despite passage of 25 years, the beautiful voice of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan ruled hearts of music lovers today.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in eternal peace.