LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday visited the residence of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to offer condolences over the death of his brother Sardar Mehmood Ahmad.

Maryam Nawaz offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

She also conveyed the condolence message of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif for the family members of the deceased.

Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the services of late Sardar Mehmood Ahmad for the country and the nation.