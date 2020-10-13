Maryam Nawaz excited to see workers’ passion ahead of anti-govt rally in Gujranwala

(@fidahassanain)

All the opposition parties under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement are all set to make their first Oct 16th anti-govt rally in Gujranwala successful .

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is excited over the passion of her party workers ahead of Gujranwala rally under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz shared the video of charged workers. She wrote: “ Meeting PP wise workers. PP-162 now. They are already charged and brimming with passion Masha’Allah. Their jazba is contagious,”.

PML-N leaders and workers are working in both national and the provincial Constituencies and are busy in devising their strategies to make the anti-government movement successful.

The opposition parties are all set to launch their first protest-rally under PDM in Gujranwala on Oct 16.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed opposition parties to organize their rallies under their PDM movement. But he expressed serious concerns calling them “gang of corrupt’. An English daily published its today’s lead: “Gang of dacoits out to hide their corruption,”.