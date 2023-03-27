UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz Likes ‘fruit Chart’,  ‘dahi Bhallay’ The Most In Iftari

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Maryam Nawaz likes ‘fruit chart’,  ‘dahi bhallay’ the most in Iftari

The PML-N senior vice-president has revealed her intake while responding to a social media user on Twitter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that she took ‘fruit chart’ and ‘Dahi Bhalay’ in iftari.

Taking to Twitter, a user asked the PML-N senior vice-president that which she liked the most in iftari; fruit chart or dahi bhalay.

Maryam Nawaz responded, “Both,”.

Responding to another Twitterati who said that “whoever came to assist Imran Khan is worried for himself”, Maryam Nawaz said, “Whoever facilitated Imran Khan ultimately suffered and got humiliated.

Imran Khan is a foreign agent and creating anarchy and chaos in Pakistan is his responsibility, so that this country could not progress,”.

She said, “every hand that comes to help this devil game will be considered part of it,”.

