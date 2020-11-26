UrduPoint.com
Maryam Nawaz Says She Will Take Part In PDM's Multan Rally

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:49 PM

Maryam Nawaz says she will take part in PDM's Multan rally

The PML-N Vice-President says her father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked her to keep aside personal grief and ensure participation in PDM's Multan rally due on Nov 30

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said she would take part in Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Multan on Nov 30, a local tv reported on Thursday.

She announced her participation in PDM rally at the moment when the arrangements for return of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar's body from London to Lahore were underway.

"I'm taking part in PDM's Multan rally on instructions of my father Nawaz Sharif," Maryam Nawaz was quoted as saying by a local TV. The TV reported that she had said that her father asked her to keep personal griefs aside and fully take part in PDM's rally in Multan.

It may be mentioned here that Begum Shamim Akthar's body is not sure yet when will arrive in Pakistan.

The arrangements for funeral of the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are underway, and she will be burried in Jati Umra with other graves of Sharif family members.

Multan district administration refused Pakistan Democratic movement (PDM) to hold public gathering on November 30.

District administration took this decision amid fears of increasing cases of Covid-19.

“We have not allowed public gathering just because of Covid-19,” Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak was quoted by the sources as saying.

“The health department has imposed a ban on large gatherings.

The permission for the public meeting will be a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle Covid-19 pandemic” the the DC said while responding to a question.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced earlier public gathering in Multan on Nov 30.

There decision to hold pubic rally has come at the moment when the Covid-19 cases are sharply increasing.

Pakistan earlier today recorded 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the official sources confirmed.

They said that 3,306 people were tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 45,999 people in different parts of the country.

However, as many as 396,198 affected by the virus were recovered, with 43,963 active cases in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said there should be no politics on COVID-19 like critical issue.

He took to Twitter and made this announcement.

Shibli Faraz expressed the confidence that the opposition parties would attend the meeting of parliamentary committee on Coronavirus convened by the Speaker National Assembly today and give their suggestions to cope with the implications of the virus.

Shibli Faraz said they should move forward with consultations with regards to the health and lives of the people.

