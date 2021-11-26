Maryam Nawaz 'spreading lies' on media, Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz was 'spreading lies' on media and its past corrupt leadership's might and right policy comes to its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N government was habitual to suppressing the voice of people with its hollow dictatorship in past and corrupt leadership was busy in dirty politics and spreading lies to mislead the nation.

The Sharif family has no political future and even their children acknowledge it, he said, adding, Maryam Nawaz is a certified liar who submitted fake documents in courts and even she exposed herself for her lies at a media conference.

He criticized Maryam Safdar for blocking private channels' ads and depriving journalists of their livelihood while sitting in the Prime Minister's House during the last tenure of PML-N.

Gill said the people stood shoulder to shoulder with their Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is sincere and taking bold steps for the welfare of common citizens.