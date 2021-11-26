UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nawaz 'spreading Lies' On Media, Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Maryam Nawaz 'spreading lies' on media, Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz was 'spreading lies' on media and its past corrupt leadership's might and right policy comes to its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N government was habitual to suppressing the voice of people with its hollow dictatorship in past and corrupt leadership was busy in dirty politics and spreading lies to mislead the nation.

The Sharif family has no political future and even their children acknowledge it, he said, adding, Maryam Nawaz is a certified liar who submitted fake documents in courts and even she exposed herself for her lies at a media conference.

He criticized Maryam Safdar for blocking private channels' ads and depriving journalists of their livelihood while sitting in the Prime Minister's House during the last tenure of PML-N.

Gill said the people stood shoulder to shoulder with their Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is sincere and taking bold steps for the welfare of common citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dictator Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Investigation Bureau to Interrogate Head ..

Ukrainian Investigation Bureau to Interrogate Head of Zelenskyy's Office

38 minutes ago
 Germany to ban most travel from S.Africa over new ..

Germany to ban most travel from S.Africa over new Covid variant: minister

38 minutes ago
 EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa o ..

EU proposes banning flights from southern Africa over Covid variant

38 minutes ago
 Commissioner for audit of development funds

Commissioner for audit of development funds

38 minutes ago
 One Miner Found Alive After Accident at Coal Mine ..

One Miner Found Alive After Accident at Coal Mine in Siberia - Emergencies Minis ..

57 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.