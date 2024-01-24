Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N public meeting in Faisalabad on Feb 2: Rana Sana Ullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and former Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Wednesday said that Maryam Nawaz would address the PML-N public meeting in Dhubi Ghatt Ground Faisalabad on February 2, and for this purpose all necessary arrangements were being finalized rapidly

Addressing a press conference at the residence of PML-N City President Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad, here, Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that a committee consisting of Sheikh Ejaz, Malik Nawaz and their colleagues had been constituted to review the public meeting arrangements.

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also expected to participate in the public gathering on the request of the meeting committee.

He said that in 2013, when the PML-N came into power, the country was facing twenty-two hours of load shedding daily while rampant incidents of terrorism had further aggravated the situation. However, the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif overcame the menace of load shedding and terrorism and put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

At present, Pakistan was experiencing severe inflation and price hike but this was not a bigger problem than load shedding and terrorism, he added.

He said that the nation had complete trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif because he had served the country a lot. "If the people give a chance to the PML-N to form the government once again, then we will take Pakistan back to the level of 2018 and resume the development pace from where it was halted," he said.

In response to a question, Rana Sana Ullah said the PML-N’s parliamentary board made best decisions for greater interest of the party. "Some people objected to the party's decisions. They do not know how elections are fought. The presence of Malik Nawaz, Khawaja islam, Sheikh Ejaz and Sheikh Yousuf in one place is proof of the success of the PML-N," he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was the most senior political leader in Pakistan. At his behest, China made an investment of 40 billion Dollars in Pakistan in the form of CPEC.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had made Pakistan a nuclear power by carrying out 6 nuclear explosions in response to 5 nuclear explosions of India. Today, the country once again was passing through a critical stage and Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who could overcome this situation, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, party's city president Sheikh Ejaz said, "I started politics from the PML-N as an ordinary worker. In 2002, the PML-N gave me ticket and I won the election. I reached the assembly again after Musharraf's dictatorship and never left the party. I was a party ticket candidate this time too but could not get it. However, I decided to continue support the party as I am a loyal party worker."

Former MNA Hajji Akram Ansari, Irfan Mannan, Mian Abdul Mannan, Rana Ali Abbas, former mayor Malik Razzaq, Sheikh Yousuf, Mian Zia-ur-Rehman, Malik Nawaz and others were also present on the occasion.