Maryam Nawaz Visits Taunsa, Meets Flood Victims

Published August 29, 2022 | 06:18 PM

The PML-N Vice-President who is visiting the flood affected areas is on the tour on direction of her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

TAUNSA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has been visiting flood affected areas in Southern Punjab on the advice of party supremo and her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
"I have been directed by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to visit the flood affected areas, meet the people, listen to their grievances and play role to resolve their problems," said Maryam Nawaz in a message that was shared by the PML-N official Twitter account.


According to the videos, Maryam Nawaz visited Taunsa area of DG Khan, met with the women and heard their problems.


A day earlier, PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif addressed the nation live on TVs and asked his party leaders and workers who are well-off to come forward and help the affectees.

His speech was surprising for many as earlier his speeches were banned by the PEMRA during the PTI government.


Nawaz Sharif said he had asked PM Shehbaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to visit the affected areas and play their role to address the problems of the people stranded in flooded areas.

He also appreciated PM Shehbaz for putting his efforts to provide relief to the flood affectees.

