ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said her and Captain (Retd) Safdar's acquittal in the Avenfield case had not only exposed Imran Khan's fake accountability narrative, but also vindicated Nawaz Sharif from baseless and unfounded allegations of corruption.

Talking to media persons outside Islamabad High Court (IHC), she thanked her counsel advocates Amjad Pervez and Salman Akram Raja for vigorously pursuing the case.

"The Allah Almighty has exonerated PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif family from baseless and fake allegations leveled against them. Soon Nawaz Sharif will arrive in country," she added.

Maryam Nawaz also lauded the IHC's verdict.

Lashing out at Imran Khan, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was a liar, conspirator and traitor.

"He will have to answer for his misleading propaganda and allegations. History will seek answer from him for sullying a respectable family," she added.

She said Imran Khan was imposed on the country under a well hatched conspiracy to oust Nawaz Sharif as it was difficult for the former to become prime minister of the country in the presence of latter.

"Nawaz family has remained steadfast in facing unfounded allegations against him and his family for six years and eventually Allah Almighty exonerated them," she said.

She said her father had decided to face Panama cases despite the fact that his friends and well-wishers foretold him about his likely punishment.

She said Imran hatched conspiracy to sabotage deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), attempted to divide Amred Forces and tried to make Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial.

The PML-N vice president demanded constitution of a high powered probe committee to probe into conspiracies hatch by Imran Khan, and also called for his arrest at the earliest.

Referring to Imran and his principal secretary's audio leak, she said Imran was heard in the leaked audio as saying that "let's play with the cipher." The bureaucrat then told Imran how to use the conspiracy card to fool the people, she added.

"Imran must be punished for playing with the country's national interest and security. Perhaps, he was treating the country as Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium," she remarked sarcastically.

She said the leaked audios had proved that the PML-N leadership was patriot and had always talked about respecting law of the land even in their private conversations, while the leaked audio of Imran Khan had proved him a traitor.

Responding to a question, she said the power plant's machinery for her son in law was imported during the government of PTI and Imran should be ashamed of it. She felt pride that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could be heard refusing to import the machinery from India due to ban on imports in his leaked audio.

The health programme was launched by the government of her father Nawaz Sharif and she could not suggest closing such people friendly programme, she clarified.