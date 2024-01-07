Mass Wedding ceremony of 122 Hindu couples held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) A mass wedding ceremony of 122 Hindu couples was held here on Sunday. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Protection, president of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah attended the ceremony as a chief guest.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council at the railway ground.

The caretaker Provincial Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah applauded the efforts of the Pakistan Hindu Council for making arrangements for collective marriages every year.

He disclosed that each pair had received financial support of fifty thousand rupees from the Minority Marriage Fund. He said that education and medical funds were allocated for the children of minorities in the minority department. The chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani congratulated the newlywed couples and said that the Council organized such mass weddings every year.