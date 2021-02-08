UrduPoint.com
Massive Plantation Afoot To Beautify Srinagar Highway

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Massive plantation afoot to beautify Srinagar Highway

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has said that efforts were afoot to carry out massive plantation along the 25-km Srinagar Highway to improve its beauty under the clean and green Pakistan programme.

According to an official of Environment Directorate, the civic agency would plant 20,000 saplings of juniper, 15,000 of marwa, 10,000 Melaleuca, 2,000 pine, 100 Washingtonia palm ,62 of queen palm and many of other species like Kechnar and jacaranda under the ongoing landscaping project of Srinagar Highway.

He said ground work, at its various interchanges, maiden strip and side slopes has almost been completed to carry out plantation and horticulture work from G-13 to Muree Road.

The official said the landscaping work would soon initiate at Golra Interchange as its ground work was fully done. Half of light poles were fully functional in the area and rest of them would be lit soon, he added.

He said earth work at Peshawar Morr Interchange and the maiden strip was near completion, whereas the ground work at its side slopes was fully completed.

Steps were being taken to make all the street lights of Highway functional at the earliest, he added.

