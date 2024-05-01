Massive rallies mark May Day in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Rawalpindi witnessed massive rallies on May Day, highlighting the city's fervent commitment to upholding labour rights. The streets echoed with chants and slogans as workers from various sectors joined together to demand fair wages, better working conditions, and respect for their contributions.

Amid colorful banners and waving flags, the spirit of solidarity was palpable as workers voiced their concerns and aspirations.

Led by union leaders and supported by community members, the rallies underscored the importance of recognizing and honoring the labour force's essential role in society.

The All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) organized a massive rally, starting from the Press Club and culminating at Liaquat Bagh. Regional Chairman Javed Iqbal Baloch, along with union representatives and workers, passionately voiced their concerns over the challenging economic conditions faced by the working class.

They paid homage to the martyrs of Chicago, whose sacrifices paved the way for the labour movement worldwide.

Simultaneously, the Railway Workers Alliance staged a rally at Rawalpindi Railway Station. General Secretary Muhammad Ali, accompanied by divisional representatives, emphasized the importance of recognizing workers' struggles globally and upholding their fundamental rights enshrined in labor laws.

Municipal Labor Union (CBA) also made their voices heard with a rally on Murree Road. President Raja Haroon and General Secretary Shahid Raza led the charge, demanding better rights and wages for municipal workers, echoing the sentiment that laborers are the backbone of any nation's economy.

Speaking on the significance of May Day, President of the District Bar Association Syed Intezar Mehdi Naqvi, and General Secretary Raja Shahid Zafar reiterated the importance of honoring the memory of the Chicago martyrs. They emphasized that the labour movement began with the blood of workers and pledged unwavering support for the rights of the working class.

Echoing similar sentiments, Joint Secretary of the Rawalpindi Traders Association, Malik Aamir Shahzad, underscored the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Chicago and called for collective action to improve the conditions of workers nationwide.

Adding a spiritual perspective, Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, emphasized the crucial role of workers in the country's development and urged the government to take concrete steps to ensure their economic and social rights.