Maulana Fazl Is Being "tricked" Again, Warns Sheikh Rasheed

The Interior Minister said that he would have attended Anti-Israel rally of JUI-F if he had invited him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maualan Fazlur Rehman that he should not be fooled again.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering at National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) centre.

“Maulana Fazl is my brother. I would have attended his rally today had he invited. Who dares to recognize Israel? On the other hand, I can predict that Maulana will be fooled again,” said Sheikh Rasheed while referring to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He also said that the Foreign Funding case would soon gain more importance and would become Panama case part II.

He said: “ It’s going to be a difficult time for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz as further details of her properties will be releasedsoon.

Sheikh Rasheed said that opposition will be allowed to hold long march if they continue to cooperate.

“While PDM was organizing a shaam-e-ghareeban outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was having a celebration in Umerkot,” he said.

The Interior Minister vowed to make Karachi a completely safe city. He directed Rangers to install cameras in Karachi and said that he would not allow anyone to interfere in his ministry.

The interior minister announced to establish NADRA center in every Tehsil and said that three more centers will remain open for 24 hours.

“Around 300 new vehicles for NADRA are being prepared while 16 vehicles of the authority are currently operational in Karachi,” he added.