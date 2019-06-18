Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged or love marriage

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has revealed if he had a love marriage or an arranged marriage.

Spilling some beans about his personal life, the scholar said he left medicine in 1971, adding that doctors were considered nice and important then while clerics were looked down upon.

He said that his father made him leave the house when he decided to go for religious education. He said that his father scolded him in such a loud voice that he left the bite of the meal and left the house.

Maulana said that he then went to Raiwind.

He said that we prefer arranged marriages in our family but nobody was ready to accept my proposal.

He said that once he was giving a Bayan in Masturat when women inquired if I’m married or not.

“My sister told them that nobody wants to give their daughter to a Maulvi. It was there that a woman agreed to give her daughter to me and this is how I got married,” he said.

To know more what he said, watch this video: