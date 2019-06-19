Maximum tree plantation to be ensured in Sukkur: MC

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Municipal Commissioner (MC) of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Pir Illahi Bux Wednesday said that besides cleaning of roads and flyover, maximum tree plantation would be ensured to make Sukkur city greener and more beautiful.

He was listening to problems of people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned. He urged officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

Pir Illahi Bux instructed the officers to ensure coordination among departments to achieve prompt results of the measures.