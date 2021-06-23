UrduPoint.com
Maximum Tree Plantation To Be Ensured:Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:06 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar Wednesday said all necessary measures were being made to ensure maximum tree plantation, in the larger interest of the people and to make the city more beautiful

He said this while listening to the problems of people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned at his office.

He said this while listening to the problems of people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned at his office.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

He said TMA being a civic body had responsibility of addressing the problems of people therefore such a strategy should be made that the people should not have to suffer due to non compliance of orders.

The Commissioner also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

