May 28, 1998 Holds Significant Position In Pakistan's Political, Defence History: Shahzain Bugti

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 10:30 AM

May 28, 1998 holds significant position in Pakistan's political, defence history: Shahzain Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti on Saturday congratulated the nation on the occasion of "Youm-e-Takbeer" and said that May 28, 1998, holds a significant position in Pakistan's political and defense history.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, he said that the Pakistani leadership raised the head of not only the nation but the entire Muslim Ummah with pride and Mian Nawaz Sharif detonated the atomic bomb on May 28, 1998, rejecting external pressure.

"This day will always be written in golden letters in the history of Pakistan", he added.

He further said that the dreams of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and the nation were fulfilled in 1998 when the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stood firm against all threats and enemies.

