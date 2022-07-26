UrduPoint.com

Maya Ali Enjoys Pre-birthday Celebration, Shares Adorable Moments

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Gorgeous Pakistani film and television actress Maya Ali shared her surprise birthday celebrations with all smiles and fun.

Though the actual birthday of the celebrity falls on 27th of July but due to the unavailability of the birthday girl at her special day, her family decided to surprise her with a sudden pre-birthday celebration.

Delighted with immense happiness the star took it to social media while sharing her beautiful moments with all the fans as well.

"I knew I won't be with them on my birthday so my family decided to give me a surprise and already made it special for me.

love you Nosha and Afnan to the moon and back," the actress stated via her official Instagram post.

Expressing her gratitude for the family via post, 'Mann Mayal' star also uploaded some lovely clicks from the celebration party looking all dolled-up in an elegant attire holding up the birthday balloons along with a sweet cake.

Soon after the post, friends and colleagues from the fraternity including Ahmed Ali Butt, Sidra Batool, Manzar Sehbai, Zara Noor Abbas were also quick to shower their blessings and wishes for the birthday girl.

