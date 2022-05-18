Mayor inaugurates development projects at ICP colony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Wednesday inaugurated development projects for employees' colony of Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) and assured to resolve the problems of class-IV employees.

The mayor inaugurated installation of 100 KV transformer and tube-well in the colony, payment of streets, while issued on spot directives to WSSP to resolve the issue of cleanliness and sewerage.

On the occasion, the representatives of ICP employees demanded an increase in BRT stops in front of ICP for facilitation of students, college faculty and general public and revival of Hajj quota for them.

The Mayor assured to resolve all their issues in collaboration with the stakeholders and said that he would utilize all his energies for solution of the problems being faced by masses.