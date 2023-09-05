Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone for reconstruction of Sher Shah Road, Storm Water Drain

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Sher Shah Road and Storm Water Drain in Shershah here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Sher Shah Road and Storm Water Drain in Shershah here.

Speaking on the occasion he said that around 1.6 kilometer long road from Sher Shah Chowk up to Mirza Adam Khan road intersection is being reconstructed at a cost of around Rs.43 crores.

The construction work of the project is going on fast and every effort is being made to complete it by the end of the year or in January 2024.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Mayor Karachi Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Town Chairman, UC Chairman, local officials of PPP, Director Mega Project Karachi and others were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sher Shah Road is surrounded by the main business and commercial centre where this work was urgently needed.

Sher Shah Road connects South District with Keamari and Hub so it is of great importance.

Those who go from Karachi to Balochistan use this route. Water used to stand on Sher Shah Road due to the damaged stormwater drain, he said.

He said that we are not just lining or plastering the dilapidated road to make it durable but working on the root cause also.

He said that the construction of Sher Shah Road and storm water drain will improve the transportation system in this area, beautiful street lights will also be installed on Sher Shah Road.

The Mayor Karachi said that we have started work on the construction of 31 roads in the SITE industrial area of which 22 roads will be inaugurated within the next ten days.