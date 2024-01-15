Mazda Crushed Passerby To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
A speeding Mazda crushed a passerby to death reportedly due to intense fog on Arifwala road. The deceased could not be identified as yet, the rescuer said
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A speeding Mazda crushed a passerby to death reportedly due to intense fog on Arifwala road. The deceased could not be identified as yet, the rescuer said.
The accident occurred near Tufailabad where the driver couldn't find the victim as passing along the road, it was said.
The driver escaped the scene to avoid a reaction on the spot.
The deceased was shifted to THQ Hospital.
Police started an investigation and searched the heirs of the victim.
